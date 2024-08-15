Burnham and Highbridge A-Level students celebrate exam results success

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge A-Level students are celebrating a great set of results.

Staff, parents and students gathered at King Alfred School Academy’s Sixth Form Centre to receive their results envelopes, as pictured here, and discuss their exciting next steps as they embark on places at Universities, Apprenticeships and careers around the country.

Top performers this year are: Athul Jomon, who joined the Sixth Form at TKASA after previously attending WCSA in Weston, another TPLT school, who gained an A* in Maths, an A in Further Maths, an A in Biology and an A in Computer Science. Athul will now be studying Computer Science at Bristol University.

Joshua Davies gained A* in Maths, A in Further Maths, A in Computer Science and B in Business Studies and will be studying Computer Science at Warwick University.

Charlie Tedder will be studying Geography at UWE after gaining an A in Sociology, an A in Geography and a B in Religious Studies.

Catherine Taylor will now be studying Languages at Lancaster University after gaining an A grade in French, an A grade in Psychology and a B grade in Fine Art.

Many other students will be going off to a wide variety of destinations across the country after spending the past seven years at TKASA doing their studies.

Headteacher Dan Milford told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “As always we are incredibly proud of how our students have performed in their exams.”

“Studying A-Levels is tough and it has been great to see so many happy faces collecting their results and having excited conversations about the prospects of starting degree courses at Universities across the country or embarking on apprenticeships and jobs over the coming weeks.”

“It makes me very proud, as Headteacher of the school, to see how our students have grown and developed over their time with us allowing them to be ready to move onto the next stage of their lives.”

Doug Radnidge, Assistant Headteacher and Head of the Sixth Form Centre, adds: “I am delighted that so many of our students have enjoyed much academic success and are going to some wonderful destinations in September.”

“Students have worked extremely hard over the past two years and I congratulate them all on their academic achievements.”

There are still places available for September at the Sixth Form Centre at TKASA and if you would like more details, contact the school at doug.radnidge@tkasa.theplt.org.uk or info@tkasa.theplt.org.uk