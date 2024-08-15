15.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Aug 16, 2024
News

Appeal after pedestrian seriously injured in collision on M5 bridge

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Police on M5 motorway

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage following a collision on an M5 overbridge on Wednesday 14th August.

Officers were called to the Sevier Road overbridge, near the village of Loxton at around 7.30am following a collision between a grey Mercedes E-Class and a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is currently described as critical,” says a Police spokesman.

“Officers are appealing for anyone driving along the M5 between junction 21 (Weston-super-Mare) and the Sedgemoor Services, or anyone travelling along the Sevier Road overbridge who may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage, to get in touch.”

“If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224213287, or complete the online appeals form.”

