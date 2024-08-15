15.1 C
News

Pawlett Art Club to hold annual art exhibition for local charity

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Pawlett Art Club is to hold its annual art exhibition on August 24th and 25th in Pawlett Village Hall.

The event will be held to raise funds  for the Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance.

Spokesperson Lyn Eltham says; “We are a group of local artists mainly from our village of Pawlett that meet up every week at art club in Pawlett to paint and natter.”

“We are a lovely friendly art club and have a lot of talented members and a wide diversity of artwork that goes on display at the exhibition.”

“Each year we put on the annual Art Exhibition and sale of paintings for locals to enjoy having a browse of the art and tea and cake.”

Donations will go to support Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance.

The exhibition will be held on August 24th-25th Saturday and Sunday 10.30am-4.30pm in Pawlett Village Hall (TA6 4RY) with entry being free.

