PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea street artist unveils colourful new painting in town centre
News

PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea street artist unveils colourful new painting in town centre

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea street artist Damian Nicholson has unveiled this colourful new painting on the side of a town centre house. 

The huge 12ft tall artwork has been spray painted on the back of a house in Ham Lane in Burnham at the request of the owners.

Called ‘Food Life’, it shows a colourful scene with sunflowers and bees in the summer sunshine.

The commission was requested by Sarah White and Alan May who say they are delighted with the final result.

Sarah says they wanted a “happy, colourful nature scene featuring nature” and Alan added: “It’s beautiful – we love it, and our neighbours also love opening their curtains to see it each morning too.”

Damian adds: “It took my three days to complete and was a really enjoyable commission to complete. I enjoyed putting extra 3D perspective into the leaves, flowers and bees.”

