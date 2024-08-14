Fundraising car wash to be held at Burnham-On-Sea fire station

Burnham-On-Sea firefighters will be washing cars at their station in the town on Saturday, September 7th to raise funds for The Fire Fighters Charity.

They will be among several fire stations across Devon and Somerset taking part in the fundraising car wash.

Bring your car along to the fire station in Marine Drive from 10am to 3pm to have it washed in return for a donation.

“The charity aims to enhance the quality of life for serving and retired fire service personnel and their families,” says a spokesperson.

“Monies raised through national fundraising initiatives provide a real boost to The Fire Fighters Charity.”

The Fire Fighters Charity mission is to place beneficiaries at the heart of everything they do, ensuring that the fire and rescue community can rely on The Fire Fighters Charity as its primary point of contact for advice and support.