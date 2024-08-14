13.9 C
Thu Aug 15, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea theatre to hold flower arranging workshop for over 65s

Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre has announced a flower arranging workshop will be the next event in a series of activities for over 65s in the community in association with the Hinkley Point C Community Fund.

The theatre will welcome Di Philips on Tuesday 10th September at 2.30pm, who will be leading flower arranging demonstration and a workshop.

“After a quick break for tea and cake, supplied by Cabaret Café Bar, the attendees will be tasked with creating their own arrangement which they will be able to take home!” says a spokesperson.

“Basic flowers and foliage will be supplied, along with essentials to create the display.”

All we ask is that you supply your own scissors and, as it is a wonderful time for flowers, we encourage you to also bring with you some flowers and foliage from your own garden or perhaps from the supermarket.

Tickets cost £5 for over 65s and under 65s £8. See https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/blooms-brews/

