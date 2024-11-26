Burnham and Highbridge gymnasts achieve success at club competition

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge gymnasts from Monarchs Gymnastics Club have taken part in their annual club competition with over 150 of their members competing throughout the day.

The competition was held at Monarchs Gymnastics club and for many this was their first gymnastics competition, some of which were only 4 years old.

The results were:

Age 4 category Level 1 – 1st Ivy, 3rd Laura

Age 4 category Level 2 – 1st – Ebony, 2nd Grayce, 3rd Clara-May

Age 4 category Level 3 – 1st Buddy

Age 5 category Level 2 – 1st Juliet and Aurora, 2nd Evelyn

Age 5 category Level 3 – 1st Nova, 3rd Lottie R

Age 5 category Level 4 – 1st Olivia, 2nd Lillie-Anna

Age 6 category Level 2 – 1st Holly

Age 6 category Level 3 – 1st Aliyah, 2nd Ena-Rose, 3rd Martha

Age 6 category Level 4 – 1st Carla, 2nd Joshua, 3rd Izzy and Esmee

Age 7 category Level 3 – 1st – Miya, Evie B, 3rd Maci

Age 7 category Level 4 – 1st – Olivia P, 2nd Mina, 3rd Hannah

Age 8 category Level 3 – 1st Ayda

Age 8 category Level 4 – 1st Gracelyn, 2nd Isabelle, 3rd Ava O

Age 8 category Level 5 – 1st Konnie, 2nd Matilda

Age 9 category Level 3 – 1st Lola, 2nd Amelia, 3rd Frankie F

Age 9 category Level 4 – 1st – Frankie P, 2nd Esmae, 3rd Lucy

Age 9 category Level 5 – 1st – Gabrielle, 2nd Theia, 3rd Lyra

Age 10 & 11 category Level 3 – 1st – Lily

Age 10 & 11 category Level 4 – 1st Ruby H, 2nd Amelia S, 3rd Ruby S

Age 10 & 11 category Level 5 – 1st Kara , 2nd Daisy, 3rd Maisie P

Squad 3 – 11 and under – 1st Esmae & Freya 2nd Flo and Rae, 3rd Ivy and Fayth

Squad 3 – 9 and under – Group 1 – 1st Maddison and Eliza, 2nd Phoebe and Rae, 3rd Esme and Rosa

Squad 3 – 9 and under – Group 2 – 1st Victoria and Bonnie-Leigh, 2nd Eliza and Mia

Squad 2 group 1 – 1st – Poppy and Evie, 2nd Sanae and Margot, 3rd Eliza and Marnie

Squad 2 group 2 – 1st – Seren and Emi, 2nd Edie and Sophia, 3rd Katherine and Jasmine

Squad 1 group 1 – 1st – Imogen, Ava and Maxine, Joint 2ndCai and Jack and Tay and Ava, 3rd Ava M, Jorgie and Emily

Squad 1 group 2 – 1st – Regan and Jennifer, 2nd Juno, Amara, Edee and Lily, 3rd Ava M, Felicity, Eve and Aeesha

“The coaches would like to say a massive well done to all the gymnasts who entered – you were all amazing,” said the club’s Mandy Warburton.