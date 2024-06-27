14 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Jun 28, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham and Highbridge Pride organisers announce drag night fundraiser on 5th July
News

Burnham and Highbridge Pride organisers announce drag night fundraiser on 5th July

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The group behind Burnham and Highbridge’s annual pride event are hosting a drag night fundraiser on Friday 5th July. 

The Ritz Social Club in Burnham’s Victoria Street will play host to Miss Beaver’s Drag Bonanza, featuring Macha and Jersey the Devil! There will also be a raffle in aid of Pride-on-Sea.

A spokesperson says: “We’re thrilled to be bringing a night of adult friendly entertainment to Burnham and Highbridge.”

“These fierce queens know how to put on a real show and frequently deliver high energy drag performances all over the South West.”

“As a non-profit organisation, sales of tickets for this event will go towards funding Pride-on-Sea’s annual free-to-attend pride festival, which is happening in the Manor Gardens on Saturday 27th July.”

Get tickets at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/pride-on-sea/t-vvdjozv or behind the bar at The Ritz Social Club.  Doors open at 6.30pm. Show starts at 7pm.

Previous article
Local doctors prepare to swim 1km of freezing Arctic waters for charity
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market celebrates its first anniversary today

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
14 ° C
14.4 °
11.9 °
79 %
4.5kmh
1 %
Fri
16 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
16 °
Tue
15 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com