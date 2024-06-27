Burnham and Highbridge Pride organisers announce drag night fundraiser on 5th July

The group behind Burnham and Highbridge’s annual pride event are hosting a drag night fundraiser on Friday 5th July.

The Ritz Social Club in Burnham’s Victoria Street will play host to Miss Beaver’s Drag Bonanza, featuring Macha and Jersey the Devil! There will also be a raffle in aid of Pride-on-Sea.

A spokesperson says: “We’re thrilled to be bringing a night of adult friendly entertainment to Burnham and Highbridge.”

“These fierce queens know how to put on a real show and frequently deliver high energy drag performances all over the South West.”

“As a non-profit organisation, sales of tickets for this event will go towards funding Pride-on-Sea’s annual free-to-attend pride festival, which is happening in the Manor Gardens on Saturday 27th July.”

Get tickets at https://www.ticketsource.co. uk/pride-on-sea/t-vvdjozv or behind the bar at The Ritz Social Club. Doors open at 6.30pm. Show starts at 7pm.