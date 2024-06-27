14 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Jun 28, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea Independent Market marking its first anniversary today
News

Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market marking its first anniversary today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market returns today (Friday June 28th) celebrating its first anniversary.

A dozen stalls will be set up at the event from 9am-1pm at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church in College Street when all will be welcome.

It is run by a co-operative traders group which was set up a year ago to oversee the monthly markets.

Stalls at today’s Burnham Independent Market:

The traders this month are:-
* Mike’s Pork
* Somerset Natural Soaps
* Sam’s Fudge
* Oven to you
* Crafted with Pride
* Temple Glass
* Nut Tree Farm
* Nellie’s Nauti bits
* Amy’s Wax Cottage
* Past times Cheese
* My Farmhouse Kitchen
* Busy Lizzie Cakes
Previous article
Burnham and Highbridge Pride organisers announce drag night fundraiser on 5th July
Next article
Young Highbridge boxer Ethan Walcott celebrates success at Bristol Box Cup

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
14 ° C
14.4 °
11.9 °
79 %
4.5kmh
1 %
Fri
16 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
16 °
Tue
15 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com