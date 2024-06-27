14 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Jun 28, 2024
News

Young Highbridge boxer Ethan Walcott celebrates success at Bristol Box Cup

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Young Highbridge boxer Ethan Walcott is celebrating after competing in the Bristol Box Cup this month, winning his category.

Ethan, a student at King Alfred School Academy, has been a part of the long-running King Alfred Boxing Club for around five years.

The annual amateur boxing competition, which was held in Bristol from June 22nd – 23rd, is a very popular event, bringing talent from across the region with a great showcase of top up-and coming talent.

A spokesperson for King Alfred Boxing Club says: “This was Ethan’s first ever Box Cup, and his third ever competitive match.”

“He’s upped his training massively over the last 12 months and it’s now beginning to pay off.”

“I truly believe Ethan will be a name to look out for in the coming years, he’s a very talented boxer and he’s only going to get better as he gets older.”

Pictured: Ethan with his coach Roger Cross; Ethan’s step dad; and trainee coach Danny Shadbolt

