Burnham celebrates winning silver gilt award at Britain In Bloom ceremony

The organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s entry into the national Britain In Bloom competition are celebrating this week after the town won a coveted silver gilt award.

Burnham In Bloom organisers Dave Perrett and Jo Brown plus Mayor Sharon Perry received the good news this week at the annual South West in Bloom Awards ceremony held in Bath, which was attended by people from across the region.

“The judges recognised the great achievements of the Growing Group volunteers, business sponsors and the Town Council in a difficult year following the withdrawal of funding for the town’s flower beds from Somerset County Council,” says a spokesperson.

“They praised the community for coming together, with strong support from business, schools and volunteers.”

“The judges praised the choice of sustainable plants in the seafront beds, commenting that with time the beds will have all year-round interest, texture and colour. Special mention was also given to the wonderful gardens at Kathleen Chambers Care Home, St. Andrews school, Sunny Lawns and the car wash area behind B&M.”

Burnham was also short-listed for a special award for Street Art, won by Glastonbury, with praise for the sea wall mosaics and wall paintings in the High Street.

Most of all, the judges recognised the “very strong involvement of the community in working together to present the town’s beds so well this year.”

The Growing Group volunteers meet regularly throughout the year to maintain flower beds and green spaces in Burnham and Highbridge. If you would like to join them, please turn up at one of their sessions, which are publicised on Burnham-On-Sea.com.

The Britain In Bloom judges visited Burnham-On-Sea in July, when the Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry and Burnham In Bloom’a Dave Perrett and Secretary Jo Brown gave the judges, Lesley Jellyman and John Davies, a guided tour of the town.

Dave Perrett told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are very pleased to have won a silver gilt award this year. The judges praised the town’s displays and our thanks go to everyone who helped us this summer.”

Last year, Burnham achieved a Silver award. An awards ceremony will be held later this autumn in Burnham when the awards will be formally presented.