Burnham District Pantomime Society announces auditions for its 2025 show Aladdin

Burnham District Pantomime Society has announced auditions for its 2025 show are set to get underway in September.

The award-winning group is inviting local people to get involved with its 2025 production of the traditional, family pantomime ‘Aladdin’.

Chair Gavin Holman says: “We are holding open auditions on Sunday 1st September and Monday 2nd September at The Princess Theatre. Auditions will start at 6:45pm on both nights.”

“If you are new to us please attend on Sunday 1st, as our musical director will be in attendance. You will need to sing in the audition.”

The Junior Chorus will be open to all those in School Years 1-6 as of September 2024. Those wishing to audition for Junior Chorus should attend on Sunday 1st September.

Juniors will be required to stand on stage, introduce themselves, say their age and say a nursery rhyme and sing a song for the audition.

Senior Chorus will be open to all in School Year 7 and above (no upper age limit) as of September 2024

To audition for a Principal Role you must be in School Year 9 or above as of September 2024.

Principal Roles are: Aladdin – Principal boy; Princess May-Ling – Principal girl; Widow Twankey – Aladdin’s mother, washer woman, owner of the Chinese Laundry; Wishy Washy Twankey – dopey link man; Abanazer – Villain; Officer Yu; Officer Mee; So Shy; Emperor Ling; Empress Ling; Coba the Monkey – non-speaking role; Slave of the Ring; and Genie of the Lamp.

If you are interested in auditioning for a Principal Role, audition pieces will be available from Lorna Blair, 07595 482093, or from Brit Chips in Adam Street.

Rehearsals will start on Monday 9th September – this will be for all cast to meet, get rehearsal schedules, pay subs, etc. Get in touch via https://www.facebook.com/burnhampanto