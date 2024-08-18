500 entries go on display at West Huntspill Horticultural Society summer show

Over 500 entries went on display at the West Huntspill Horticultural Society’s Flower, Vegetable, Cookery and Craft Show on Saturday 17th August.

Show Secretary Carrie Cavill says: “The event was very well supported by exhibitors, numbers were up on last year particularly from the children, and included several new exhibitors.”

“The standard was very high considering the difficult weather conditions we experienced this Spring. We would like to thank everyone for their support of this well loved annual show.”

“Entries are welcome from Locals and those living further afield. The Schedule for next year can be obtained from westhuntspillhortsociety@gmail.com in the Spring.”

Winners of 2024 West Huntspill Show

J W LEONARDT CUP – most points in horticultural classes John Inder

W J CAVILL SHIELD – class with highest number of exhibits Colleen Blake

BROOKS TROPHY – best new exhibitor Marilyn Turner

CAVILL TROPHY – best exhibit public choice Rose Baker

R F CLARK CUP – most points vegetable classes John Inder

J O’NEILL CUP – most points onions and leeks John Inder

A IMM TROPHY – miniature garden –

CHEDZEY CUP – most points vegetables local exhibitor John Inder

R W FISHER TROPHY – best kept allotment John Inder

W A MAY TROPHY – novice vegetable class 30 Marilyn Turner

HUNTSPILL HOMING SOCIETY CUP – most points fruit Mary Watts

G & A CHAMBERLAIN CUP – most points flowers John Inder

PRESIDENTS CUP – mixed vase class 41 John Inder

BRIAN NEWTON TROPHY – best exhibit 42-43 John Inder

G & J BLACKMORE CUP – best exhibit roses 46 – 48 Rosie Andrew

DAHLIA CUP – most points 56 -59 John Inder

H L SHEPARD CUP – best exhibit 60 – 62 Carol Beaumont

A IMM TROPHY – best entry flower classes John Inder

PARKHOUSE CUP – most points flowers local exhibitor John Inder

BADEN CANN CUP – most points local exhibitor 55 – 59 John Inder

W J DAVEY CUP – most points floral art Rose Baker

W.HUNTSPILL HORT.SOC CUP – best exhibit class 65 Rose Baker

W C PARKHOUSE PERPETUAL CUP – cookery Carol Beaumont

PALMER TROPHY – most points in craft classes Rose Baker

PHOTOGRAPHY TROPHY Ben Mester

CHILDRENS CLASSES UP TO AND INC 9 YEARS Ciara Thomas

CHILDRENS CLASSES 10 & UP TO & INC 15 YEARS Xanthe Austin

SHIELD – CLASS 101 Ciara Thomas

SHIELD – CLASS 109 –

AMY DERHAM CUP – most points childrens special classes Xanthe Austin

HEAVIEST YIELD OF POTATOES John Foster 10lb 9oz