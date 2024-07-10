14.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Jul 11, 2024
News

Burnham Football Club to face Rugby Club in charity football game before Euro 2024 Final

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club will take on Burnham Football Club in a game of fundraising football on Sunday (July 14th) before a screening of the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain.

The annual Burnham fixture will take place at 2pm at the Cassis Close Playing Fields next to the Bay Centre when spectators will be welcome to come along and watch the action.

Organiser Stuart Smith says: “This year’s game will be raising money for the Highbridge and Burnham Foodbank from the proceeds of the raffle and match fees.”

“We have chosen to support the Foodbank to give back to the local community which generously helped us when we needed funds for urgent repairs to the clubhouse roof.”

Burnham Rugby Club beat Burnham FC 3-2 last year, as pictured here.

The Euro 2024 final between England and Spain will be shown at the club in the evening after the game, which is sure to be a big draw after England reached the final by beating The Netherlands on Wednesday night.

