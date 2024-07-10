Burnham’s Fritzlar twinning society returns from visit to German twin town

Burnham-On-Sea’s Fritzlar twinning society has returned from a visit to our German twin town.

The group was formed just before the Berlin Wall came down in 1989, and this trip marked its 35th anniversary.

Whilst in Germany the group enjoyed a trip to Edersee, with a boat trip on the lake, as well as visits to Waldeck Castle, and the Helicopter Regiment’s Base in Fritzlar.

The group’s Gillian Lyne says: “We all had the most wonderful time, from the warm welcome in the Rathaus, when we arrived, to the programme of visits and events which also included a Boat Trip on the Eder in a thunderstorm, followed by coffee & cake at Schloss Waldeck, with its museum and spectacular views, and a Farewell Evening and celebration of 35 years of Twinning.”

“On our way home, we stayed in Ypres and attended the moving daily Ceremony of Remembrance at the Menim Gate.” Members stayed with host families and in hotels during their stay.

Pictured: Top: The visit to the Helicopter Regiment’s Base; and, above, the Founder Chairman Hans Schaefer, left, Gabriele Ulrich, and, right, current Chairman, Marlies Heer; Centre – Burnham Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry waving off the group, as reported here