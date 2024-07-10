Somerset Crafters Cooperative to hold summer fair at Brent Knoll Parish Hall this month

Somerset Crafters Cooperative are set to hold a summer fair in Brent Knoll on July 27th when scores of artworks will go on show.

The event, taking place from 10:00am – 2:00pm at Brent Knoll Parish Hall, will be free to enter and will include a live demonstration of miniature painting and displays of crafts and art.

Spokesman Ian McFetridge says: “We are a group of talented artists and makers who have come together to showcase our work in a gallery style setting. We aim to run just four events per year to give us time in between to produce some stunning products for the discerning art lover.”

This event is timed to coincide with the Brent Knoll Community shop “Sausage Sizzler” event which will be providing plenty of refreshments for the day. We are open for viewing from 10:00am until 2:00pm.”

“Each artist or maker will be on hand to explain how they made a particular item and there will be opportunities to purchase some of the works on display directly from the person who made them.”

“There will also be opportunities for commission works, just speak to the maker who will be pleased to discuss your ideas.”

“Local artists will be bringing their passion and creativity to life. Our stunning, handmade arts and crafts are crafted with the highest quality materials, ensuring they stand out as premium products.”

“Each item is a testament to skill and dedication of the maker, often turning everyday objects into personalised treasures. Enjoy a showcase of creativity in a gallery setting and even experience a live demonstration of miniature painting that highlights the unique craftsmanship and attention to detail involved in such a specialised craft.”

“Immerse yourself in a world where high quality and personalisation meet, offering beautiful wood, pottery, fused glass and enamelled jewellery pieces perfect for any occasion. We even have felted bags and hand-crafted soap of the highest quality made just for you.”