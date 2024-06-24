14.7 C
News

Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor waves off Fritzlar twinning society as they head to German twin town

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor has waved off members of the Fritzlar twinning society as they head to our twin town in Germany this week.

Cllr Sharon Perry, Mayor of Burnham and Highbridge, was up early this morning to wave off the members as they set off on their journey to Fritzlar.

Formed just before the Berlin Wall came down in 1989, the trip marks the 35th anniversary of the group who will be staying with host families and in hotels during their stay.

Whilst in Germany the group will be enjoying a trip to Edersee, enjoying a boat trip on the lake, as well as visiting Waldeck Castle, a Fritzlar airbase and an evening buffet with performances at the Haus an der Eder in Fritzlar.”

The mayor bid them farewell in German, impressing those heading off on the coach trip to Germany.

