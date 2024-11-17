8.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Nov 17, 2024
Burnham Heritage Group unveils new booklet featuring historic adverts from local firms

Burnham-On-Sea Heritage Group has launched a new history booklet featuring old adverts for local shops and businesses in Burnham over the past century.

The 20-page publication provides a trip down memory lane for residents featuring many names from 1940 up to the 1990s.

“The leaflet features adverts from some of the many old shops and businesses in Burnham – it makes an interesting read to see how things have changed over the years,” says the group’s Ann Popham.

The booklet has been produced by Burnham Heritage Group with contributions of images from local residents.

Copies of the booklet are being charged with a donation to the group. They are available in Burnham from GW Huleys, the Handbag Shop, Burnham’s tourist information centre on the seafront, Julia Indoor Market and Super Chips.

