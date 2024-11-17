8.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Nov 17, 2024
News

Morland Community Hub in Highbridge to host ‘The Great Highbridge Drop In’ information day

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Morland Community Hub in Highbridge is hosting a new event, ‘The Great Highbridge Drop In’, on Tuesday November 26th.

The free event will be a chance to find out all sorts of information from local organisations who may have ways to support all ages and needs and daily pressures.

“There is something for everyone: parents, carers, retired, seeking work, working long hours, for anyone who hopes to find ways to reduce their daily concerns and to manage the coming wintertime, we welcome you in!” says organiser Sally Hill.

There are two more follow-on events planned at St John’s Hall in Church Street on 21st January and King Alfred School on 17th February 2025. For more information
contact Sally Hill at Sally.Hill@sparksomerset.org.uk

