Burnham in Bloom group works with school to introduce new flower beds for pupils

The team from Burnham in Bloom has worked with a Burnham-On-Sea school to introduce new raised flower beds for the children to maintain.

The new beds have been introduced at St Andrew’s School in Burnham and have been welcomed by pupils and staff.

Dave Perrett, Chair of Burnham in Bloom, visited the school this week to complete the work, meet the children and help them with the planting of flowers.

He said each of the flower beds has also received a name board especially painted by Burnham-On-Sea street artist Damian Nicholson to illustrate the school’s nature-themed class names.

Dave said: “Burnham in Bloom is delighted to have worked closely with the school and pupils on this special community project which the the Britain In Bloom judges will be seeing during their visit to the town.”

Pictured are the children from St Andrew’s Junior School holding paintings created for them by local artist Damian Nicholson for their school garden beds