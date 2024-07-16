West Huntspill Primary Academy wins national schools energy-saving competition

West Huntspill Primary Academy has won a nationwide competition that awards points to schools that make energy saving actions.

In this year’s Energy Sparks National Scoreboard, the West Huntspill school amassed 3,900 points to win overall.

Schools score points by recording their activities to investigate their energy use, learning about energy, and taking energy saving actions around their school.

The academy’s success is largely attributed to its thriving eco club, which has been operating for the past two years, influencing not only pupils and their families but also staff members.

Principal Emma Barker says: “I am really proud of the whole school community who have really strived to make our school more energy efficient and sustainable.”

“Our eco club ambassadors have worked tirelessly, focussing on raising awareness, implementing policies, reducing waste and reviewing our energy usage.”

She says the Eco Club’s initiatives have been diverse and impactful. Throughout the year, the young ‘eco warriors’ organised several events, including litter picking on school grounds, multiple ‘walk to school weeks’ and ‘power down, layer up days’.

These activities successfully engaged the entire school community and extended their influence into students’ homes, promoting sustainable practices beyond the school gates.

A key focus of the club has been educating children about energy conservation and sustainability.

Students have developed a deeper understanding of these concepts and are eager to share their ideas to more green.

This awareness has translated into practical actions, with children actively working to change habits that negatively impact the environment.

With support from The Priory Learning Trust, the school has undergone enhancements to increase its energy efficiency.

Additionally, the school has actively engaged with families to promote a culture of sustainability at home.

Emma adds: “It’s been a real joint effort and we look forward to continuing our sustainability journey for the future of our community and our planet.”

