News
News

New Burnham-On-Sea MP shows his support for the Friends of Berrow Beach

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The Friends of Berrow Beach were pleased to welcome new local MP Ashley Fox to Berrow Beach this week.

This was in response to a request for help by group member, Nigel Hoy, after Somerset Council made the recent decision to withdraw Public Liability Insurance from the group immediately and without warning.

Burnham-On-Sea.com recently reported here that Somerset Council was re-thinking the decision, however it has not yet informed the beach cleaning group of any change.

Ashley Fox MP said: “I was very pleased to meet the beach clean group and thank them for their public service. Our society depends on the work of volunteers, and I am most grateful to the group for their work in keeping Berrow Beach clean.”

“I am concerned that Somerset Council have withdrawn their public liability insurance without notice. I will write to the Leader of Somerset Council to ask him to seriously re-consider the Council’s decision.”

“I very much want to find a solution that allows Friends of Berrow Beach to continue their popular beach cleans in the near future.”

Nigel Hoy, from Friends of Berrow Beach, said: “I was delighted to welcome Ashley to Berrow Beach so we could explain the important work that we do.”

“If our volunteers aren’t able to clean the beach it will gradually deteriorate and become less attractive for local people and tourists alike.”

“I do hope Somerset Council will change their position and recognise the important work that we do.”

Pictured: Mike Schollar (left), Linda Hoy, Ashley Fox, Sue Meads

West Huntspill Primary Academy wins national schools energy-saving competition
New Thai restaurant opens to a busy start in Burnham-On-Sea town centre

