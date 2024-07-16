New Thai restaurant opens to a busy start in Burnham-On-Sea town centre

A new Thai restaurant has opened in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this week.

Alinda’s has opened at 25 High Street in Burnham, in place of the Smokehouse Kitchen which is now trading online instead.

The new restaurant opened on Monday (July 15th) and owner Adelind Au, pictured, says it has been a “busy first few days.”

Adelind has been in the Asian food catering business in Weston for several years and says she “wanted to branch out,” hence the Burnham opening.

The restaurant is currently open from 11am-2pm for its lunch menu and 5-8.30pm for its evening menu and will be expanding from August 15th to open all day from 11am-8.30pm.

“We are excited to be bringing something completely new and different to Burnham-On-Sea. We are providing a full menu of freshly cooked Thai and Asian dishes,” she adds.

The Smokehouse Kitchen can be found via its app on Apple app store and Google Play.