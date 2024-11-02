Burnham Methodist Church and Friends of Burnham Hospital teaming up for joint event today

Burnham-On-Sea Methodist Church and the Friends of Burnham Hospital are teaming up to hold a special joint venture charity event today (Saturday, November 2nd).

The ‘Bargains Galore’ event will be held at Burnham Methodist Church in College Street from 10am till 2pm.

Ceri Joyce, Chair of The Friends, says: “On sale there will be masses of bargains, quality bric-a-brac, a mega bumper jigsaw sale, including a huge amount of WasJigs for local collectors plus a large selection of books, lots of crafting materials, toiletries, hand crafted goods, jewellery, refreshments, a raffle and many more stalls.

“Come and join us for a lovely social event, you will be supporting two charities, the church and the hospital.”

Liz Bennett from the church adds that she and the church hope that this will be the first of many joint ventures together.