Burnham-On-Sea area forecast to see 70mph winds from Storm Darragh on Saturday

The Burnham-On-Sea area will see some of the strongest winds from Storm Darragh when it sweeps through the area this weekend, says the Met Office.

An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office from 3am on Saturday morning through to 9pm on Saturday. Winds gusting to 70mph are predicted for Burnham between 3am to 10am.

It says: “A period of very strong northerly or northwesterly winds is likely to develop during Saturday as Storm Darragh moves from west to east. Gusts of 70 to 80 mph are likely around exposed coasts and headlands, where some very large waves are likely, whilst gusts of 60 to 70 mph are likely inland. The strongest winds will ease from the west through the afternoon.”

A Yellow warning for high wind will also remain in effect until 6am on Sunday morning.

National Highways says one of the routes most likely to be affected by the strongest winds will be the M5 from Burnham-On-Sea to the Avonmouth Bridge.

“High-sided vehicles, caravans, motorbikes and other vulnerable vehicles are advised to take extra care when travelling due to the increased risk,” says a spokesman.

“National Highways warns that people planning to travel by road are advised to plan ahead and that you may wish to delay your journey.”

Burnham-On-Sea Weather Forecast