Well known pianist and local singers to perform festive concert in Brean

A special Christmas Concert will take place on Friday 13th December at Saint Bridget’s Church in Brean.

The upcoming concert will feature well-known pianist Richard Lennox, supported by local singers Francesca Bowkett, Owen James and Lynda James.

Francesca Bowkett, Mezzo-Soprano, said: “Richard Lennox is set to return with a Christmas Concert at Saint Bridget’s Church in Brean.”

“Come and enjoy some well-known Christmas songs and carols. The concert will feature religious and secular music, and the audience will be encouraged to sing or hum along with us!”

Special festive lighting will be provided by Tom Johnson of TJ Lighting (based in Weston-super-Mare).

Tickets are £10 per person, including refreshments. They are on sale now from Burnham Post Office or Burnham Tourist Office. It is advisable to purchase tickets prior to the concert as seating is limited.

Richard Lennox is a professional pianist and organist. He has played at many prestigious venues including The Royal Albert Hall, Wells Cathedral and Bristol Cathedral.

Francesca Bowkett has sung leading roles in opera, operatics and choral concerts around the county and further afield.

She is well-known for her Prom concerts including 15 years as Finale Soloist at the Bristol Beacon.

The Christmas Concert takes place on Friday 13th December 2024 at 7.30pm, at Saint Bridget’s Church in Brean.

Pictured: Richard Lennox, well-known pianist, and Francesca Bowkett, mezzo-soprano