Sat Dec 07, 2024
Politician and TV personality Ann Widdecombe visits Burnham-On-Sea for Reform UK event

Politician and TV personality Ann Widdecombe was in Burnham-On-Sea this week.

She was the guest speaker at an invite-only Reform UK event at Burnham Community Centre, attended by around 50 people on Wednesday evening (December 4th).

Ann Widdecombe, who is Reform UK’s Immigration and Justice spokesperson, spoke about a wide range of national issues and also welcomed local plans for a new Bridgwater constituency branch being formed in 2025.

William Fagg, who stood as the Reform UK parliamentary candidate at the last general election, led the meeting.

Asked by a member of the audience for her thoughts on local MP Ashley Fox, Ann Widdecombe said: “He’s an efficient operator. He was kind to me when I was in the European Parliament at the same time.”

At July’s General Election, Ashley Fox won with a majority of 1,349 votes over Labour candidate Leigh Redman. Reform UK’s William Fagg was third.

