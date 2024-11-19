Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade holds annual meeting ahead of busy year of activities

Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade has held its annual general meeting ahead of a busy year of activities.

At the AGM, held at The Princess Theatre and attended by Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry, Matt Scott was elected Chair, Mark Newman as Vice Chair, John Chinn as Treasurer, Kay Howe as Secretary, Donna Berry as membership secretary, and Geoff Shickle as President.

Matt said: “I’d like to start by extending my thanks to Mark for his incredible dedication and hard work in steering the Chamber in the challenging years following Covid. His leadership has provided us with a strong foundation on which to build, and I know the Chamber would not be where it is today without his efforts.”

“This is an exciting time for the Chamber, and I am thrilled to embrace the opportunity to lead us into a new chapter. My vision is to ensure the Chamber becomes increasingly relevant to the diverse range of businesses and people involved in the vibrant economy of Burnham-On-Sea.”

“While our High Street based members will always remain at the heart of what we do, I want to broaden our support and relevance to include local tradespeople, home-run businesses, and service providers. This inclusivity will strengthen our Chamber and enhance its value to all members of our community, keep an eye on our Facebook page over the coming months to see new opportunities for those involved in business locally.”

“We are already working on some exciting initiatives to connect businesses, share ideas, and create tangible benefits for our members. In the new year, we will introduce a renewed focus on networking, including collaborative meetings with members of Bridgwater Chamber of Trade, discussions with our local MP, and additional meetings with the local police to address business concerns. These events aim to foster stronger relationships and open the door to meaningful opportunities for all our members.”

“I am also thrilled that we will once again be partnering with the Bridgwater Classic and Vintage Club to bring the much-loved Burnham Car Show back to the town on June 7th. Additionally, we are in the final stages of planning another magical Christmas Lights Switch-On Event to coincide with the Town Council’s festive illuminations this Saturday 23rd November.”

“By strengthening ties with other Chambers of Trade, engaging more deeply with our local business community, and building on the incredible events that make our town special, I am confident that together, we can make Burnham-On-Sea an even better place to do business.”

Pictured above: The John Edwards Trophy, named after the Chamber’s former President, was awarded to Rob Coombes of the Bridgwater Classic and Vintage Club in recognition of his support of the Chamber of Trade’s hugely popular annual Burnham Classic Car Show