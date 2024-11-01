11.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Nov 01, 2024
News

Burnham-On-Sea church to hold All Soul’s Service to commemorate loved ones who have died

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea's St Andrew's Church

Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church is to hold its annual All Soul’s Service this Sunday (November 3rd), providing an opportunity for local people to commemorate loved ones who have died. 

The service, which is open to all, will be held at 4pm.

Associate Vicar Sharon Eldergill says: “The Church has, for centuries prayed and given thanks for previous generations, and for those we have loved and who have died before us.”

“Each year at the beginning of November St Andrew’s Church holds a service for people who have been bereaved and wish to come and remember their loved ones however long ago or recently that may have been.”

She adds: “The All Souls Service is a special time when the people of Burnham come together to remember with thanks the life of their particular and special loved ones, and to light a candle in their memory. It’s a gentle service, and a precious time of memory, mourning, thanksgiving and reflection.”

“This year at the All Souls Service we will also be hanging paper leaves with the names of our loved ones on a special ‘memory tree’. All are very welcome to attend this peaceful and reflective service.”

