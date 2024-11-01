Tessa Munt MP dismayed by lack of extra funding for social care in Budget

Tessa Munt, MP for Wells and Mendip Hills and rural areas outside Burnham-On-Sea, has reacted to the announcements delivered in the Autumn Budget this week.

Tessa Munt was elected as the Liberal Democrat MP for Wells and Mendip Hills at the general election in July, replacing her Conservative predecessor James Heappey.

Tessa – who previously represented the Wells constituency between 2010 and 2015 – said: “I’m glad the Government has listened to Liberal Democrats’ calls for more investment in the NHS to start repairing all the damage done to local health services by the Conservatives.”

“However, I sense that decision-makers in London don’t understand the reality of how health provision works in rural areas like ours. What we really need is improved health services for local people, extra GP and NHS dentist appointments.”

She continued: “Seriously disappointing news – absolutely nothing extra for social care. Sadly, the new Government has repeated the last Government’s mistake – as Ed Davey put it ‘neglecting the elephant in the NHS waiting room’ – the crisis in social care.”

“We urgently need cross-party talks to tackle social care, because fixing this will be crucial to taking pressure off hospitals and local health services, and giving older people the care they need.”

She added: “I’m really glad that the Chancellor listened to the Lib Dem campaign on Carer’s Allowance. Raising the earnings limit is a good first step, but we’ll continue pushing Ministers to abolish the unfair cliff-edge altogether and to hold a broader review to give Carers the support they truly deserve.”

On taxes, Munt said: “Taxes should have been raised from the big banks, not small businesses. I’m very concerned about the impact of the Government’s increase to Employer’s National Insurance, which is a tax on jobs that will hit our small businesses and high streets.”

“The Government should instead be raising the money by reversing tax cuts for the big banks and making the social media giants pay more.”

Speaking about rural communities, Tessa claimed they are “still taken for granted” and were treated much the same as the last Conservative government and she adds: “I am worried sick about the impact of the changes to the family farm tax which risks becoming a disaster for local farmers, tenant farmers and small businesses. Absolutely unforgivable. Who on earth do they think is going to feed us?”

Tessa also referred to the “incredibly disappointing” removal of the Winter Fuel Allowance, of which more than 23,000 constituents in Wells and Mendip Hills claimed in 2023/24. “Overall, there’s some good in difficult circumstances, but some big disappointments. I’ll be watching to ensure the positives become reality, and continue campaigning for what’s not there.”