-0.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Mar 03, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsLocal MP Tessa Munt calls for energy rise scrapping for pensioners
News

Local MP Tessa Munt calls for energy rise scrapping for pensioners

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Tessa Munt MP

Tessa Munt, MP for Wells and rural areas around Burnham-On-Sea, has called on the Government to scrap the latest energy bill rise for local pensioners who have had their Winter Fuel Payments slashed.

The MP’s appeal comes after energy regulator Ofgem announced that the price cap for energy bills is set to rise a further 6.4 per cent from April.

The Lib Dems are also calling for the introduction of an energy social tariff to protect vulnerable people living in fuel poverty.

Tessa says: “Ministers should reverse their cut to Winter Fuel Payments altogether but the least they could do is to ensure bills for those impacted do not rise any further.”

“Soaring heating bills are a real challenge for pensioners who have had their Winter Fuel Payments cut.”

“I’ve also heard from some people who have been shamefully left to choose between heating or eating this winter.”

She adds: “The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to ditch this latest energy bill rise for pensioners who have had their Winter Fuel Payments scrapped.”

Previous article
Burnham’s MP praises Somerset Women’s Centre in visit to hear about its work
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea Moose Lodge welcomes local ‘Punch and Judy artist’ Professor Paul Wheeler

RELATED ARTICLES

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Offsite Solutions Trade Counter

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
-0.7 ° C
2.1 °
-1 °
91 %
1.1kmh
74 %
Mon
8 °
Tue
10 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
11 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com