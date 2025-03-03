Local MP Tessa Munt calls for energy rise scrapping for pensioners

Tessa Munt, MP for Wells and rural areas around Burnham-On-Sea, has called on the Government to scrap the latest energy bill rise for local pensioners who have had their Winter Fuel Payments slashed.

The MP’s appeal comes after energy regulator Ofgem announced that the price cap for energy bills is set to rise a further 6.4 per cent from April.

The Lib Dems are also calling for the introduction of an energy social tariff to protect vulnerable people living in fuel poverty.

Tessa says: “Ministers should reverse their cut to Winter Fuel Payments altogether but the least they could do is to ensure bills for those impacted do not rise any further.”

“Soaring heating bills are a real challenge for pensioners who have had their Winter Fuel Payments cut.”

“I’ve also heard from some people who have been shamefully left to choose between heating or eating this winter.”

She adds: “The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to ditch this latest energy bill rise for pensioners who have had their Winter Fuel Payments scrapped.”