Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Mar 03, 2025
Burnham-On-Sea Moose Lodge welcomes local ‘Punch and Judy artist’ Professor Paul Wheeler

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea ‘Punch and Judy artist’ Professor Paul Wheeler with Moose President Rita Harris

Members of Burnham-On-Sea Moose Lodge have welcomed ‘Punch and Judy artist’ Professor Paul Wheeler as their special guest to their latest meeting.

During the meeting at Berrow Village Hall, he entertained those present with snippets of Punch and Judy history and practical demonstrations of the art.

“Paul also gave a short performance to the Moose members and guests which was well received, with much applause,” says a spokesman.

“Afterwards, members were able to examine the puppets and involve themselves with an plenty of questions for Paul.”

Burnham’s Moose President Rita Harris thanked him for the presentation, adding:  “This was a highly entertaining and informative session which we all thank Paul for attending.”

Paul has operated a punch and Judy show for well over 20 years in Burnham-On-Sea and surrounding areas.

Pictured: Paul with Moose President Rita Harris (Photo Mike Lang)

