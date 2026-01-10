Local MP Tessa Munt urges Government to cut business rates and VAT to support hospitality sector

Tessa Munt, MP for Wells and rural areas around Burnham-On-Sea, has called on the Government to give urgent clarity to pubs, hospitality venues and high street businesses amid speculation that Ministers may scale back planned rises to business rates.

The Liberal Democrat MP says many local businesses are worried about the impact of rising costs and need reassurance as soon as possible. Her party is also calling for an emergency cut to VAT for the hospitality sector to help boost high streets and ease pressure on families.

During a visit to The Beer Shed in East Huntspill, pictured, Tessa said pubs and hospitality venues play a vital role in local communities, adding that she regularly holds her MP surgeries in pubs across the constituency.

She said: “They, along with all hospitality venues and high street businesses, are vital to our communities. Many businesses are deeply concerned, and my colleagues and I are calling on the Government to respond today by announcing support for all hospitality businesses, including a VAT cut to boost our high streets.”

She added that this is “a pivotal moment for Ministers” and urged the Government to provide the clarity businesses need to plan ahead.