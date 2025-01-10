EDF delays consultation over controversial plans for salt marsh for Hinkley Point C

Four possible locations have been proposed for a salt marsh along the River Severn, including Kingston Seymour, Arlingham, Littleton, and Rodley.

In a letter to residents, EDF stated that it was “obliged to find ways” to mitigate the potential harm to fish populations from Hinkley Point C’s operation. The total amount of all fish estimated to be harmed amounts to 44 tonnes per year, according to the Environment Agency.

The energy company also claimed that creating a salt marsh “is the only option currently likely to be accepted as a mitigation”, but that the company’s preference remains to find voluntary ways to meet its obligations.

Now, it is likely that residents will be updated later in the year on a revised timeline for the consultation and the likely proposals.

“We continue to appreciate that some uncertainty remains and will be working as quickly as possible to provide details of our emerging plans and consultation as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused whilst we investigate the potential for an area of new saltmarsh habitat to be created in the local area”, EDF says.

EDF also stated that it has listened to all the views and feedback provided, and “values the honest and productive conversations held with individuals, community groups and parish councils over the past couple of months.”

During the parliamentary debate, MP Ashley Fox credited the Pawlett Hams Action Group for their persistence in securing a U-turn from EDF over the proposed salt marsh.

The environmental group Protect Pawlett Hams Action Group and residents campaigned against the plans, calling them an “ecological disaster in the making.”

Residents can contact EDF at Hinkley-enquiries@edf-energy.com or on 0333 009 7070.