MP meets Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade members over budget concerns

Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater MP Sir Ashley Fox has met members of Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade and local business owners to hear at first hand the challenges facing local businesses in light of the Government’s budget announcements.

Ashley listened to worries at the meeting held at Burnham’s Ritz Social Club on January 3rd over what was described as a ‘triple whammy’ of National Insurance increases, above inflation wage increases, and extended workers rights from day one. Several expressed concerns that they would have to freeze or even cut staff following the changes.

“Everyone in the room agreed with the need to treat workers well,” commented the MP after the meeting, “but the Chancellor’s proposals massively increase the cost of labour and that will have direct consequences for the labour market. It will reduce recruitment, deter investment and increase unemployment.”

“The Government seems to have embarked on a deliberate anti-enterprise agenda and I have yet to meet a single business supporting the changes. I will continue to oppose these changes and urge the Government to work with businesses and support economic growth. They are going down the wrong path and it will make us all poorer.”

Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade also discussed its plans to hold a range of events and activities for local businesses over the coming year – see more here.

Pictured: The Chamber of Trade’s Matt Scott with MP Ashley Fox at the meeting