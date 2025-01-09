Stormy winter tides cause new damage to surface of Burnham-On-Sea jetty

Stormy high tides over the winter period have caused more damage to Burnham-On-Sea jetty.

The surface on the lower half of the jetty has again been damaged and lifted up by the force of waves and the strong tides, as pictured here.

Somerset Council, which oversees the structure, is now considering what action to take to protect the surface.

It comes just months after the council repaired another section of the jetty’s surface following storm damage last autumn.

It comes after we reported here how storms last April had damaged the tarmac surface, wooden steps and wooden planks on the jetty.

Several damaged wooden jetty planks were replaced, coping stones and steps repaired, and the RNLI replaced the yellow safety marker poles at the slip area onto the beach.