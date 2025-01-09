New convenience store plans to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre

Proposals for a new convenience store to open in the middle of Burnham-On-Sea town centre have been supported by town councillors this week.

A licensing application for the new business, to be called V.J. Stores, at 33 The High Street in Burnham was considered at a Town Council Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday evening (January 8th).

The application seeks “a full variation of the existing premises licence to extend the opening hours to 7am to 11pm daily” in place of the former gift shop, pictured above.

The application includes the sale of alcohol and the application notes that 10 CCTV cameras will be in use around the new store for security purposes.

Councillors welcomed a new business opening and supported the licence application after considering the proposal. A final decision rests with Somerset Council.