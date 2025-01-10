-0.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Jan 10, 2025
Burnham-On-Sea pub's recycling project turns plastic tubs into charity cash
Burnham-On-Sea pub’s recycling project turns plastic tubs into charity cash

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A Burnham-On-Sea pub is raising funds for a cancer support charity by recycling empty plastic tubs of confectionery, biscuits and chocolates.

The Railway in Burnham-On-Sea High Street is among scores of Greene King pubs across the country taking part in the scheme called TUB2PUB.

Local residents are being invited to bring their empty plastic tubs to the pub until February 16th, 2025 where they are being collected for recycling before the funds generated are donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Landlord Antony Doble told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Macmillan is Greene King’s chosen charity – it’s a great charity as cancer affects almost everyone in one way or another. My dad had cancer before he passed away.”

“There’s no cost – just bring us your clean and empty plastic tub to be recycled. We then turn them into products and donate all proceeds to Macmillan Cancer Support. We have around 160 tubs at the moment.”

 

