The countdown is underway to the 77th annual Highbridge Festival of The Arts with organisers busy processing entries and putting everything in place for another twelve days of fantastic performances and competition.

This year’s festival will run from Monday 10th – Saturday March 22nd 2025 at The Princess Theatre and St John’s Church in Highbridge.

Secretary Clare Catcheside says: “Entries to Dance are now closed, but you have a little longer to get your entries in for the Speech & Drama and Music Sections. The closing date for these sections is Friday 17th January.” Entries can be made online at www.highbridgefestival.org.uk

Dawn Rose, Speech & Drama Secretary, adds: “We have a new class for 2025 – The Stuart Adams Trophy for Original Poetry, which is open to children of all ages. The poem can be in any style and written at home or in school.”

“Entrants will have the opportunity to share their poems with the audience at The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea on Monday 10th or Tuesday 11th March and the winning poet will be presented with the trophy and a special medal.”

The Festival Committee look forward to welcoming everyone to join them in the audience for their 77th festival.