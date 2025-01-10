Empty toothpaste tubes can now be recycled in kerbside collections

Residents across the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area can now recycle empty toothpaste tubes with kerbside collections.

Somerset Council Waste Services has this week announced the new service.

“You can now recycle your empty toothpaste tubes by simply placing them in your bright blue recycling bag,” says a spokesperson.

“You can help reduce plastic waste from being thrown in the bin.”

“To help with the recycling process, please make sure to squeeze as much out of them as possible, that way we’re just left with the plastic.”

The council adds: “Check that your toothpaste tubes are made from recyclable materials.”

“Most toothpaste tubes are, but it’s always good to double-check – look for the ‘Recycle’ symbol.”