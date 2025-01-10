-0.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Jan 10, 2025
News

Greggs announces new Highbridge drive-thru will open ‘over next week’

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Greggs drive-thru in Highbridge

A new Greggs drive-thru outlet in Highbridge is set to finally open over the next week.

The company confirmed that the new outlet will open at the Oak Tree Business Park in Bristol Road, Highbridge.

A Greggs spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Greggs is due to open its new shop in Highbridge within the next week.”

The new Highbridge McDonald’s store opened next door to the site last September and a new Highbridge Starbucks outlet is also currently being built at the site with an expected opening later this year.

The final Greggs planning application was approved last month for the installation of new illuminated signs and digital menu screens.

We reported last year that McDonald’s and Greggs had won planning permission for their new outlets at the Oak Tree Business Park.

