Somerset Council formally confirms interest in joining new Wessex group of councils

Somerset Council has submitted a joint letter to the government with Dorset and Wiltshire Councils confirming their desire to be grouped together as Wessex.

The letter said the three councils would like to be part of the government’s Devolution Priority Programme.

While the council says the programme is not a merger of the three councils, it would involve them being grouped together under a Wessex Mayoral Strategic Authority with devolved powers.

In a joint statement, the leaders of Dorset, Somerset and Wiltshire Councils, Councillor Nick Ireland, Cllr Bill Revans, and Cllr Richard Clewer, says: “We are pleased to confirm that we have submitted a letter to the government showing our collective support for being considered as part of the government’s Devolution Priority Programme.”

“Government wishes to progress devolution at pace, and we remain committed to being at the forefront of transformation in local government.”

They said their Wessex proposal aligns well with the aims of the government’s ‘English Devolution White Paper’ as it has a population of approximately 1.5 million.

There is also the scope for further growth should Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council, Swindon Borough Council and North Somerset Council join the partnership.

“This proposal is not a merger of the three councils. Each council will remain independent, continuing to serve its local communities as individual authorities,” the letter added. “We believe this scale of devolution ensures clear, accountable leadership to drive economic growth, improve public services, and invest in vital infrastructure.”

“This model will see additional powers and funding handed down from central government, unlocking significant opportunities and benefits for our residents and businesses.”

“Wessex is well-placed to support the government’s growth priorities, particularly in clean energy, defence, digital technologies, life sciences, and tourism.”

The councils said they are committed to creating a Wessex Mayoral Strategic Authority and are determined to deliver the benefits of devolution through effective partnership working and our shared ambition to deliver the best outcomes for residents, businesses and visitors.

“We remain open to further discussions with BCP Council, Swindon Borough Council and North Somerset Council about potentially expanding the partnership should they wish to consider joining Wessex in the future.”

“We will continue to work closely with government to progress the Wessex proposal.”

Should Wessex join the Devolution Priority Programme, in the coming months government will undertake public consultation as part of meeting the statutory tests, and if approved, mayoral elections would take place in May 2026.