Protesters campaiging to save Pawlett Hams from saltmarsh plans welcome decision by EDF

Protesters campaiging to save the Pawlett Hams from being turned into a new saltmarsh by EDF have welcomed the announcement from the company this week that it is “investigating new locations” for the site.

The Hinkley Point C project had said a new saltmarsh on the Pawlett Hams would be a ‘natural alternative’ to installing an acoustic fish deterrent at the new power station. The proposals for the saltmarsh and other changes to Hinkley Point C’s design were included in a public consultation earlier this year.

However, the environmental group Protect Pawlett Hams Action Group and residents campaigned against the plans, calling them an “ecological disaster in the making.”

On Monday (September 9th), the Hinkley Point C project announced it is “investigating new locations for the creation of saltmarsh, as an alternative to the proposed site at Pawlett Hams near Bridgwater.”

This follows a public consultation held earlier this year where hundreds of people shared their views on the proposal. Hinkley Point C says it is “obliged to make environmental improvements like saltmarsh. Measures also include the improvement of weirs in tributary rivers to help migrating fish reach their breeding grounds. Initial investigations and surveys will help Hinkley Point C refine its proposals for environmental mitigation.”

Details of the sites under investigation will be shared after relevant stakeholders have been informed, and a public consultation will be held before the new proposals are submitted.

Claire Sully, the Lib Dem Somerset Councillor who backed the campaign to save the Pawlett Hams, said last night: “It seemed a mammoth task to get EDF to reconsider its plans for a giant saltmarsh at Pawlett Hams. A saltmarsh that would have destroyed aquatic eco-systems and natural habitat, wildlife homes, as well as ancient farmland, businesses and valued community space for local people and school children.”

“EDF has listened, backed down and changed their plan. This has been a joy of a community campaign, which I’ve been involved in since the beginning, to help the community become a strong voice working collectively and creatively. The campaign at its heart was about celebrating a beloved ancient landscape with the community coming together.”

Meanwhile, EDF says: “Creating a saltmarsh is a proven way to increase and protect biodiversity. It will help fish by providing breeding grounds and provide food and shelter for birds and animals. Saltmarsh also filters and cleans water, prevents floods and locks away carbon in one of our most effective weapons in the fight against climate change.”

“As well as investigating alternative locations for saltmarsh, Hinkley Point C is now looking to make improvements to an additional weir on the River Wye at Osbaston near Monmouth. Upgrading weirs is one of the most effective ways to support migrating fishlike Salmon and Shad – making it easier for them to make their journeys upstream.”

“Hinkley Point C is the first power station in the area to have any fish protection measures in place – including a fish recovery and return system and low velocity water intakes. Power stations have been taking cooling water from the Bristol Channel for decades with no significant impact on the wider environment or fish populations.”

Andrew Cockcroft, head of Stakeholder Relations at Hinkley Point C, added: “We have listened carefully to concerns and suggestions made during our consultation and are now exploring changes to our proposals.”

“Hinkley Point C is one of Britain’s biggest acts in the fight against climate change and its operation will provide significant benefits for the environment.”

“The development of saltmarsh habitat will boost this further – helping support fish populations and minimise the small environmental impact of operating the new power station.”