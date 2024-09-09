Burnham mental health charity helping record numbers on 10th anniversary of teenager’s death

A local mental health charity formed in memory of Burnham-On-Sea teenager Charley Marks says it is helping record numbers of local young people as it marks the sad tenth anniversary of his death today (Tuesday, 10th September).

In Charley’s Memory was formed as a mental health support charity in the Burnham and Highbridge area after the teenager’s suicide a decade ago.

The charity’s founder and Charley’s mum, Jo Reeves, has this week thanked the public for their support and said the charity is helping over 200 people a week.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Today marks the 10-year angelversary of our Charley. Ten years ago Charley took his own life after struggling with his mental health from a young age.”

“After being badly let down by the lack of mental health support for young people, I decided to set up In Charley’s Memory to make sure no young person would be left in the same situation as Charley again.”

“I began In Charley’s Memory two weeks after Charley passed from my lounge with my family by my side.”

“Ever since that day, In Charley’s Memory has grown and grown to where we are today. We now see 200 clients a week, across all age ranges from 11 years old.”

She adds: “Due to growing demand we now have a long waiting list. We are now lucky enough to have 45 counsellors, most of whom are volunteers.”

“Getting to this position, and maintaining the level of support we provide, hasn’t been easy. We rely entirely on community funding, grants, and client payments, without support from central government.”

“10 years later Charley’s family and friends are still feeling the effects of Charley’s suicide. It has been a devastating experience for us all and Charley will always be at the forefront of our minds. He will never be forgotten and his legacy will live on with In Charley’s Memory.” See more details here.