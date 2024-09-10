New Highbridge McDonald’s drive-thru and restaurant opens today

A new McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant in Highbridge opens today (Wednesday, September 11th).

The new McDonald’s, pictured here, is opening at the entrance to the Oak Tree Business Park besides the A38 Bristol Road.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported last year that McDonald’s and Greggs had won planning permission for new outlets at the site. Construction of the new Greggs outlet is set to open at a later date.

A McDonald’s spokesperson says the outlet is creating around 120 new jobs in the local area.

The site has parking spaces for over 30 vehicles plus several electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.