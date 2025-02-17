Brent Knoll fundraiser gears up to cycle 3,000 miles across America for charity

A Brent Knoll resident is hoping to raise thousands of pounds for charity by cycling 3,000 miles across America.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com first reported here, Andy Manning will be embarking on the incredible cycling challenge this Spring to raise funds for research charity Cure Parkinson’s.

Tessa Munt, MP for Wells and rural areas around Burnham-On-Sea, has given her support to him this week before he heads off to America, visiting him to hear his preparations.

He is taking on the challenge in honour of his close friend, Julie Evans, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019.

The two friends are also planning a number of other fundraising events for the charity later in the year, including a pub quiz.

For his American cycling challenge, Andy will be setting off on Friday 7th March from San Diego in California, with a goal to reach his finish line at St Augustine in Florida in under two months. He hopes to raise £9,000 with this challenge, as well as vital awareness about Parkinson’s.

Andy is no stranger to endurance cycling, having previously completed the Land’s End to John O’Groats route, but 3,000 miles across America will be tough.

To prepare, Andy has been busy training on his bike and in the gym. Although the great British weather and a bout of the flu have obstructed his training, he’s hopeful it hasn’t hindered his progress too much. Plus, the excitement of his American adventure – which will see him travel through eight states – should spur him on!

Andy told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I’m really looking forward to cycling through “wild west” country as I grew up watching John Wayne and Clint Eastwood films, and reading Westerns. The latter is something I shared with my mother, who died just over a year ago, so I will be thinking of her when in Texas.”

That he is embarking on this challenge for an important cause close to his heart should keep Andy’s spirits high, too.

On the fundraising challenge he says: “I’ve decided to raise money for Cure Parkinson’s as it’s something positive I can do to support my great friend Julie, who has Parkinson’s, and also others who live with the condition, including a rugby team mate from 30 years ago.”

Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological condition with over 40 symptoms ranging from tremors and stiffness to chronic pain and depression. For Julie, adapting to life post-diagnosis has been difficult at times, but she’s faced the challenges the condition has thrown at her head on.

Julie adds: “All other illnesses I’d had up to that point had been treatable through surgery, rest, physiotherapy or antibiotics. When my neurologist told me I had Parkinson’s and that there was no cure, I was devastated.”

“Five years down the line, I have learned how to manage my medication by planning each day, finding time for exercise and keeping in touch with friends. Having a busy social life improves my energy levels and general mood.”

Like Andy, Julie is also determined to support Cure Parkinson’s research seeking to slow, stop or reverse Parkinson’s.

She said: “I was delighted when Andy asked if I would be happy for Cure Parkinson’s to be the beneficiary of his fundraising efforts. We have to find a cure for this life-changing condition. I’m contacting everyone I know to ask them to make a donation, large or small.”

Cure Parkinson’s is extremely grateful to Andy and Julie for raising funds in support of our vital Parkinson’s research.

Tessa Munt wished Andy every success during her visit to Brent Knoll on Sunday, saying: “I really admire Andy for taking up the challenge of cycling so many miles over so many weeks to raise funds for Cure Parkinson’s.”

“What an amazing thing to do to support his friend, Julie! I’d encourage anyone who can to donate to this worthwhile cause, which complements the work of other charities supporting those with Parkinson’s, but focuses of finding a cure to this disease.”

“I’d like to thank Andy, and wish him good weather, no punctures and a comfy bed each night, and look forward to welcoming him home to Brent Knoll when he’s finished his incredible journey.”

Helen Matthews, CEO of Cure Parkinson’s, adds: “Fundraising support is absolutely critical for the charity to enable us to achieve our goal. We aim to cure Parkinson’s and the only way we will do this is through the help of all our incredible supporters – it’s as simple as that!”

To donate to Andy’s cycling challenge, click here.

Pictured: MP Tessa Munt with cyclist Andy Manning, his wife Val Manning and Julie Evans