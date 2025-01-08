Brent Knoll fundraiser takes on 3,000 mile cycling ride across America

A Brent Knoll fundraiser is hoping to raise thousands of pounds for charity by taking on a 3,000 mile cycling challenge across America.

Andy Manning, 59, will be pedalling from the Pacific coast of San Diego, California, to the Atlantic coast at St Augustine, Florida during March and April.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, he says he will be raising money for Cure Parkinson’s and hopes to raise around £9,000.

“Parkinson’s is the fastest increasing neurological disease in the world, with 10 million sufferers in the world, of whom 145,000 live in the UK, including a number of people in Brent Knoll, Burnham-On-Sea and surrounds. One of these is my great friend, Julie Evans, who I am dedicating this cycle ride to.”

Andy says he is busily training ahead of the feat.

“I have done a lot of long distance cycling over the years, starting with Land’s End to John o’Groats ten years ago.”

“I cycled from the top to bottom of France and Spain, and last year completed a 3,000 mile ride with a friend around Europe.”

“I’m greatly looking forward to this next challenge, all for a very good cause. I will start on March 7th and finish on April 27th if all goes well.”

He adds that he’s currently doing a lot of training to get in shape for the challenge.

“Getting on a bike in this cold and wet weather is miserable so I have been doing lots of training in the gym in the meantime.”

“I try to climb long distances on the exercise bike to build up my stamina and strength for hill climbing, but am feeling good.”

Andy is inviting donations via his fundraising page: www.justgiving.com/page/andymanning-parkinsons