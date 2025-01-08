Burnham seafront amusement arcade gets major revamp and new name from new owner

A prominent Burnham-On-Sea amusement arcade is getting a major refurbishment and a new name under new ownership.

The Fabulous Showboat arcade on Burnham’s Esplanade has been taken over by its former owner, Case Concepts Ltd.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com this week, managing director Richard Case says the arcade is being given a makeover and will be renamed back to Sunspot Amusements.

“We have a much-needed refurbishment underway with a modern new interior, new signage and new gaming machines being introduced,” he said.

“It’s a major project that is costing multiple six figures, returning the arcade to family ownership from the German conglomerate that has run it over the past few years.”

“It is incredibly exciting and we are on track to have it all completed ready for Easter. The new adult gaming area is almost complete and work on the family gaming area is underway.”

Pauline Williams, manageress, who is in her 30th year at the arcade, adds that the ten staff are “delighted” about the change of ownership.

“Seeing the former owners return and invest in the arcade is wonderful, it’s been a difficult few years, and this is a breath of fresh air.”

“It shows their commitment to the long term while restoring the former name back to its heyday!”

Pictured: Pauline Williams, manageress, with fellow staff member Tracey Healy at the new-look arcade