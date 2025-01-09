Memorial safety testing to begin in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge cemeteries

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council is to start testing memorials within its cemeteries as part of its memorial safety programme.

As the land owner, the Council says it is obliged to undertake the work to ensure that its cemeteries are safe places for the public to visit. The testing begins from February 10th.

“Any memorials found to be unsafe are either laid flat; secured with a temporary stake; or condoned off to ensure that they do not present a risk to visitors in the cemeteries,” says a council spokesperson.

“The Town Council does not fix any memorials, as only British Register of Accredited Memorial Masons (BRAMM) members can fix memorials in the cemeteries.”

“The Town Council endeavours to carry out the memorial safety testing with minimal disruption. However, we would ask that any visitors to the cemetery take note of the warning signs and exercise caution near memorials during this testing. Your co-operation is appreciated.”

For any queries regarding the testing, contact the council on 01278 788088 or email info@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk.