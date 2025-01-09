New after-school childrens club launches today in Burnham-On-Sea town centre

A new after-school club for children is set to launch in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this week.

Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church is starting the Remix Kids’ Club today (Thursday, January 9th).

The club runs every Thursday during term time, from 5.30pm to 7pm, for children in school years one to six. The club is free to attend and offers games, songs, bible stories and crafts, all supervised by the church’s youth team, led by Jacob Loveridge.

Sarah Taylor, church leader, pictured, with oversight of youth and children’s work, says: “We are so pleased to be able to use our building and resources to offer this to the younger members of our community and look forward to welcoming children in each week.”

The church also restarted its Tiny Tots group on Tuesday, January 7th. The group meets every Tuesday morning between 9.30am and 11.30am during term time.

Reverend Rob Howlett says: “Meeting every Tuesday morning between 9.30am and 11.30am during term time, Tiny Tots is a great place for children (zero-four years) to play, do craft, sing and dance, hear stories, and eat snacks in a safe and relaxed environment as well as for the parents to forge lasting friendships.”